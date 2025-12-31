FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

SpongeBob movie Search for Squarepants: 5 reasons why this film will be next big blockbuster after Zootopia 2

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants brings humour, optimism, nostalgia, and colourful spectacle together, making it an enjoyable theatre experience for kids, parents and longtime fans alike.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

SpongeBob movie Search for Squarepants: 5 reasons why this film will be next big blockbuster after Zootopia 2
Few animated franchises can bring kids, parents, and longtime fans together the way SpongeBob SquarePants does. Whether you’re discovering Bikini Bottom for the first time or returning after years away, SpongeBob just works in a movie theatre. Ahead of the release of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, hitting the theatres on 2nd Jan in India, we deep dive into 5 reasons why this film is a perfect big-screen watch for every generation.

1. The Humour Hits Every Age

H3N2 virus 2025 12 31T155303 761

SpongeBob balances silly, laugh-out-loud physical comedy for kids with clever dialogue and absurd humour that adults appreciate. It’s the rare movie where everyone is laughing at the same time - even if they’re laughing for different reasons.

2. It’s Powered by Pure Optimism

SpongeBob’s boundless enthusiasm and big heart are timeless. His positivity resonates with younger viewers learning about friendship and kindness, while older audiences connect with the reminder that joy and optimism still matter.

3. Nostalgia Meets Fresh Adventure

H3N2 virus 2025 12 31T155359 907

Longtime fans get the comfort of familiar characters, while new audiences get exciting, modern storytelling. SpongeBob movies honour the past without being stuck in it, making them accessible no matter when you grew up.

4. The Characters Feel Like Family

H3N2 virus 2025 12 31T155429 072

From SpongeBob and Patrick’s unbreakable friendship to Squidward’s perfectly timed sarcasm, the characters are instantly recognisable and deeply relatable. Seeing them on the big screen feels like catching up with old friends.

5. It’s Made for the Big Screen

H3N2 virus 2025 12 31T155500 404

The colourful animation, wild imagination and larger-than-life underwater adventures shine in a theatre. SpongeBob movies embrace spectacle, making them a shared experience that’s even better when watched together.

SpongeBob SquarePants isn’t just for kids - it’s for anyone who loves laughter, heart and a little absurdity. That’s why it remains the perfect big-screen watch for every generation.

