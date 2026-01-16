Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year

Starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana, the cop action drama Spirit will be released in theatres on March 5, 2027. The much-awaited film is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is one of the most awaited Indian films. On Friday, January 16, the makers revealed the release date of the much-awaited film. The cop action drama, which also features Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana in pivotal roles, will hit theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

The makers took to the official social media handle of the film, shared the release date poster, and captioned it, "No looking back!! #Spirit will see the world in theatres on March 5, 2027." From the poster, it is clear that the makers are not just going pan-India, but pan-world as Spirit will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

On January 1, the makers unveiled the first poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii. The Baahubali star is seen in a rugged, long-haired avatar, standing tall despite multiple wounds, with a bottle of whiskey in hand. As he takes a drag from a cigarette, Triptii’s character, who is reportedly playing his wife, is seen lighting the same for him. On October 23 last year, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the makers also unveiled the audio teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, giving the audiences a glimpse into the world of Spirit.

After the thunderous impact of Kabir Singh and Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are once again set to take the Indian film industry by storm, continuing a collaboration known for its bold choices and uncompromising vision. With Spirit, the duo is set to present a narrative driven by conviction and scale.

Spirit is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, and is a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Crafted as a massive pan-world entertainer, the film promises big scale, raw emotion, and explosive storytelling.

