FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing dismissal in Big Bash League

UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency option is right for you?

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden

Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year

Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations; details inside

Watch: Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul seek blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Will Pakistan's economy collapse with private sector credit crashing 79% amid deepening economic crisis?

Delhi Pollution: GRAP 3 curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality likely to turn 'severe'

AR Rahman calls Chhaava 'divisive', reveals he has lost work in Bollywood in last 8 years: 'It could be a communal thing'

IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB propose major tech upgrade at Chinnaswamy with 350 AI-enabled cameras

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing dismissal in Big Bash League

Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing

UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency option is right for you?

UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency o

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year

Starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana, the cop action drama Spirit will be released in theatres on March 5, 2027. The much-awaited film is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 07:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year
Spirit release date out
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is one of the most awaited Indian films. On Friday, January 16, the makers revealed the release date of the much-awaited film. The cop action drama, which also features Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana in pivotal roles, will hit theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

The makers took to the official social media handle of the film, shared the release date poster, and captioned it, "No looking back!! #Spirit will see the world in theatres on March 5, 2027." From the poster, it is clear that the makers are not just going pan-India, but pan-world as Spirit will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

On January 1, the makers unveiled the first poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii. The Baahubali star is seen in a rugged, long-haired avatar, standing tall despite multiple wounds, with a bottle of whiskey in hand. As he takes a drag from a cigarette, Triptii’s character, who is reportedly playing his wife, is seen lighting the same for him. On October 23 last year, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the makers also unveiled the audio teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, giving the audiences a glimpse into the world of Spirit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spirit (@inspiritmode)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spirit (@inspiritmode)

After the thunderous impact of Kabir Singh and Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are once again set to take the Indian film industry by storm, continuing a collaboration known for its bold choices and uncompromising vision. With Spirit, the duo is set to present a narrative driven by conviction and scale.

Spirit is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, and is a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.  Crafted as a massive pan-world entertainer, the film promises big scale, raw emotion, and explosive storytelling.

READ | AR Rahman calls Chhaava 'divisive', reveals he has lost work in Bollywood in last 8 years: 'It could be a communal thing'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing dismissal in Big Bash League
Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing
UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency option is right for you?
UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency o
Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden
Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex,
Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year
Spirit to not hit theatres in 2026; Prabhas, Vanga film release date out
Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations; details inside
Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement