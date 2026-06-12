Spider-Man Brand New Day: India gets early access to Tom Holland's Marvel film, new release date announced

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink. The 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will hit cinemas in India on July 30, a day before its global premiere on July 31.

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will make its debut in Indian cinemas on July 30, a day ahead of its scheduled global release date of July 31, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Thursday. The American superhero film, which is the fourth title in the Spider-Man series, will open across all premium large formats in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in both 2D and 3D, the studio said in a statement.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang Chi fame, the film brings back Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion are also part of the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of 2021's No Way Home, with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves. The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Since making his debut as Spider-Man, Holland has become one of Marvel's biggest stars. His first standalone outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming, earned $880 million worldwide in 2017. The franchise expanded significantly with Spider-Man: Far From Home, grossing $1.1 billion globally in 2019, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reached $1.9 billion worldwide in 2021.

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