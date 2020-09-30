SP Charan reacts to controversy over Ajith's absence from SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral

On Monday, famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan addressed a controversy over Ajith's absence at SPB's funeral that took place last Saturday.

While many celebrities including Vijay attended the Padma awardee's last rites, it was Ajith's absence that raised eyebrows and did not go down well with many from the industry and even fans of SPB.

Addressing the issue, SP Charan, who had called for a press conference in the wake of the demise of his father SPB, told the media, “If he (Ajith) wants to mourn my father’s (SPB) death with his family at his home, let him do that. There was no need for him to come to the funeral and pay respects in person,” Charan said.

Charan added, "Ajith is my friend. And he was also a good friend of my father. Whether he comes to the funeral or not, how does it matter? It doesn’t matter how he pays his respects to my father. Is that even a problem?"

Earlier, Charan also put an end to the rumours on the issue of settling private hospital MGM Healthcare`s bills for the treatment rendered to SPB, who passed away on Friday following cardiac arrest after remaining on life support measures since August 14 for severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

For the unversed, the mortal remains of the famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest with police honours at his farmhouse near Chennai on Saturday.

At about 12.30 p.m. SPB`s body was lowered into a dug up pit bringing to end a great musical era.

The legendary singer who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, died on Friday afternoon due to cardio-respiratory arrest at the M.G.H. Healthcare.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the 74-year-old SPB said that he was suffering from a very mild attack of coronavirus and had got himself hospitalised to take a rest.

He had said that though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take a rest, he decided to be in a hospital, as at home his family members would get concerned.