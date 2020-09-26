SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with complete police honours

Veteran singer S.P. Balasurahmanyam has been laid to rest with complete police honours. His last rites took place in Chennai with veteran director Bharathiraja, singer Mano and SPB's family members.

SPB was taken to his Red Hills Farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam in the Thiruvallur district in a hearse van on Friday evening, where fans and well-wishers bid him adieu. According to a report on PTI, the van slowed down for them. Balasurahmanyam's family paid their last respects at his Nungambakkam residence.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had announced that the mortal remains of famous playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasurahmanyam, popularly known as SPB or Balu in the cine world and who recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades, will be laid to rest with full police honours to add to his fame and glory as he had found a place in the hearts of the people across India.

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital at 1.04 p.m. in Chennai on Friday. He was 74. SPB Charan, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son came and announced at the gates of the hospital that SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday and thanked all those who prayed for the singer’s recovery.

In a new medical bulletin and a health update on SP Balasubrahmanyam on Thursday, it was confirmed that the veteran singer is under maximal life support and extremely critical. MGM Healthcare had said in a health bulletin, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5, remains on ECM° and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare is closely monitoring his health condition," said Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director - Medical Services MGM Healthcare.

SPB is survived by his wife Savitri, daughter Pallavi, and son S P Charan, who is a producer and a singer. SP Charan was the official person who gave SPB's health update on a regular basis. The legendary singer was admitted to MGM hospital after testing COVID-19 positive on August 5, 2020.

