South stars Vimala Raman-Vinay Rai to get married? Find out

South star couple Vinay Rai and Vimala Raman are expected to tie the knot. The couple has been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time and now as per the latest media reports, Vinay and Vimala are planning to get married soon. It is expected that both of them will announce their wedding date soon.

The couple is often spotted together, though neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet and also not spoken about the reports of their marriage. The recent photos shared by fan pages show that the actors are currently vacationing in Australia, the birthplace of Vimala.

Vimala Raman is a Sydney-born actress who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films. She even won the title of Miss India Australia in 2004 and as per her Instagram bio, she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer too. She recently made her OTT debut in the virtual reality-based thriller web series, PubGoa on ZEE5. She has starred in several hit films such as 'Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi', 'Om Namo Venkatesaya', and 'Raman Thediya Seethai'.

Talking about Vinay, his debut film was 'Unnale Unnale' which also starred Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji in the leading role. He was rediscovered in the Tamil cinema by the acclaimed directed Mysskin who cast him in the negative role in his 2017 acclaimed film 'Thupparivaalan' that was inspired by the adventures of Arthur Conan Doyle's famous fictional character Sherlock Holmes.

Vinay was last seen in the Tamil language action thriller 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' headlined by Suriya which was released in March 2022. He also starred in the 2021 Tamil blockbuster action-comedy 'Doctor' led by Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, whose next film 'Beast' starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde arrives in cinemas on April 13.