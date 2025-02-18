Known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbor, Kim Sae-ron was found dead on Sunday at her home in Seoul by a friend, who called police. She was 24.

The untimely demise of Korean actor Kim Sae-ron has shocked everyone. She was 24. As per Seongdong Police in Seoul and Yonhap News Agency, Kim's death has been ruled a suicide, Deadline reported.

Known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbor, the actress was found dead on Sunday at her home in Seoul by a friend, who called police. She was 24.

One of South Korea's highly praised and popular actors, Kim's career paused after she was fined 20 million won (USD 13,800) for driving under the influence in 2022. At the time she had issued an apology on her Instagram account, saying "there is no excuse for this distasteful incident."

Following the incident, Kim left her role in the SBS drama Trolley shortly after taking it, and she opted not to renew her contract with her agency Goldmedalist later that year, as per Deadline.

She was most recently seen as Kim Hyeon-joo in Netflix's Bloodhounds.Kim's work earned in A Girl at My Door won her Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, years after winning the same accolade at the Korean Film Awards for her performance in The Man from Nowhere.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)