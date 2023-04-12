Search icon
South Korean actress Jung Chae Yull passes away at 26

South Korean actress Jung Chae Yoo, who is popularly known for her role in the Kdrama series Zombie Detective, passed away at 26 on April 11. Her sudden demise has left her fans, friends, and family shocked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

South Korean actress Jung Chae Yoo, who is popularly known for her role in the Kdrama series Zombie Detective, passed away at 26 on April 11. Her sudden demise has left her fans, friends, and family shocked.

As per the reports, the actress was found dead at her home. Her agency has issued an official statement and confirmed the news. It read, “Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place.”

The note further added, “We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumours.” As soon as this news came out, her fans took to social media and express condolences.

On the work front, the actress was shooting for her upcoming drama Wedding Impossible. 

  

In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
