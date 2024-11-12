Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment on November 12.

South Korean star Song Jae-rim has passed away at the age of 39. The local media reported that Seongdong police station in Seoul confirmed that Song was found dead in his apartment on November 12. A two-page letter was also found alongside him, as per the reports.



Though some local portals have suspected that he might have died of suicide, a police official told Soompi, "At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play."



Jae-rim was born in 1985 and made his acting debut in the 2009 film Actresses. He became popular after starring in the K-drama Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012.



The late actor was also a part of the movies such as Grand Prix, On Your Wedding Day, Tunnel 3D, The Suspect, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, and Good Morning.



Song has also acted in multiple TV shows including Two Weeks, Inspiring Generation, Unkind Ladies, Clean with Passion for Now, and I Wanna Hear Your Song.

