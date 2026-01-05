South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, 'The Nation's Actor', passes away at 74

Legendary South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, fondly known as the 'Nation’s Actor,' has passed away at 74 after battling blood cancer.

The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary actor Ahn Sung-ki, widely respected as the country’s 'Nation’s Actor,' who passed away at the age of 74. With a career spanning nearly six decades, Ahn was more than just a film star; he was a symbol of sincerity, dedication, and artistic integrity in Korean cinema.

Details of Ahn Sung-ki’s passing

Ahn Sung-ki reportedly passed away while receiving treatment at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul, where he had been admitted to the intensive care unit. According to official statements released by his agency and the hospital, the veteran actor had been battling blood cancer for several years.

He was first diagnosed with the illness in 2019 and underwent extensive treatment. While he was declared cancer-free in 2020, the disease reportedly returned later, requiring further medical care.

In late December 2025, Ahn collapsed at his home after choking on food and suffered cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical intervention, his condition remained critical, and he passed away with his family by his side.

A lifelong commitment to cinema

Born in 1952, Ahn Sung-ki was introduced to films at a very young age, being the son of a filmmaker. He made his acting debut as a child artist in 1957 with The Twilight Train. Over the next few years, he appeared in nearly 70 films as a child actor, becoming a familiar face in the Korean film industry.

After briefly stepping away from the industry to live an ordinary life and pursue his studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Ahn returned to acting and reinvented himself as a leading man. His breakthrough as an adult actor came with the 1980 film Good, Windy Day, which earned him widespread acclaim and the Best New Actor award at the Grand Bell Awards.

Awards, honours, and achievements

Over his illustrious career, Ahn Sung-ki collected more than 40 major film awards, including the Grand Bell Award for Best Actor five times.

In recognition of his cultural contribution, he received the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2005. He also served as Chairman of the Korean Film Actors Association from 2006 to 2008.