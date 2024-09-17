This south Indian star is now Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's neighbour; buys a luxury duplex in Mumbai worth...

Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose last Bollywood release was the huge flop Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has bought a luxury duplex in Pali Hill, Bandra, for Rs 30 crore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest stars in the Malayalam film industry. The actor, who has also directed one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films Lucifer, has now become Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's neighbour in Mumbai. Prithviraj has bought a luxurious duplex apartment worth Rs 30 crore (with a stamp duty paid for Rs 1.84 crore) in Pali Hill, Bandra.

Varun Singh, founder of the real estate news website Square Feat India, shared the details of the deal in a conversation with The Times of India. He said, "Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house purchased a luxury duplex in Narain Terraces, Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs. 30.6 crore. The apartment covers 276 sq. m. (approximately 2,971 sq. ft.) and includes four car parking spaces of 40 sq. m. (about 431 sq. ft.). The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 1.84 crore, with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The deal was signed on September 12."

It seems that Prithviraj is looking to make a substantial presence in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2012 comedy Aiyya with Rani Mukerji. He was then seen in the action thrillers Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Sukumaran's biggest Bollywood release was the science fiction actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had Prithviraj as the main antagonist. Made in a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest flops in Bollywood. It earned just Rs 66 crore net in India and grossed 112 crore globally, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has given some of the most famous critically and commercially acclaimed films in south Indian cinema, including Mumbai Police, Memories, Driving Licence, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Jana Gana Mana, and Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life among others. He was also seen with Prabhas in the Telugu blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire in 2023.

