South Indian Artistes Association seeks apology from AIADMK MP Shanmugam for 'I want Nayanthara' remark: 'Extremely shameful'

SIAA accused Shanmugam of abandoning parliamentary decorum by making "highly objectionable" comments and dragging Nayanthara into a political speech. The association demanded an apology from him and sought assurance that he would refrain from making disrespectful remarks about women in the future.

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA) has strongly condemned the "derogatory and shameful" remarks made by former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK's Rajya Sabha member of Parliament CV Shanmugam against actor Nayanthara, and demanded an immediate apology. In a statement addressed to the MP, the association said it had received widespread outrage from members of the film fraternity following a video of his recent speech. It stressed that while political parties are free to express their ideologies during elections, elected representatives must maintain dignity and responsibility in their public remarks.

"To Honorable Member of Parliament Mr C V Shanmugam, we have come across the extremely derogatory and shameful video of your recent speech. Since then, strong condemnations and expressions of anger from members of the film fraternity have been pouring in through mobile communications. During an election, political parties may express their views and ideologies as they wish; however, those in positions of responsibility, especially those elected by the people must exercise utmost care and dignity in their choice of words," the South Indian Artistes Association said.

The controversy stemmed from a protest held in Villupuram district by the National Democratic Alliance, where Shanmugam, while criticising the DMK government, made a remark referencing the actor that has since drawn sharp backlash. The protest led by Shanmugam condemned the DMK government for failing to prevent cases of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order and the spread of drug abuse in Tamil Nadu under its rule. During the protest, Shanmugam said, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me? If someone asks that his dream to marry Nayanthara, will it be fulfilled?"

SIAA accused Shanmugam of abandoning parliamentary decorum by making "highly objectionable" comments and dragging the actor into a political speech. "Unfortunately, you abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech. This is strongly condemnable," the statement read.

Invoking the vision of former President A PJ Abdul Kalam, the association said people's aspirations revolve around basic needs such as housing, education, employment and national security, and not the kind of "dream" referenced in the speech. "Sir, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once urged people to dream. But can such dreams of the people be fulfilled by asking a neighbouring country? The dreams of the people are about having a roof over a poor man's head, education for a farmer's son, employment opportunities for a middle-class woman, infrastructure for entrepreneurs, and security for the soldier guarding our borders. In such a context, how can we appreciate the manner in which you openly and shamelessly expressed your own "dream" at a public gathering?"

Highlighting the achievements of women across sectors, SIAA questioned the propriety of targeting women from the film industry. It cited leaders like Former PM Indira Gandhi and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa as examples of women in positions of power. "This is the era of women. There is no field where they are absent from launching rockets into the sky to serving as doctors, teachers, lawyers, operating heavy machinery, and even driving buses. Are there not enough examples of powerful women in politics, such as Indira Gandhi and your own leader, Jayalalithaa? In such a scenario, what kind of political decency is it to speak so disrespectfully about women in the film industry? Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided to speak this way by your leaders, or do they endorse such remarks?" the SIAA said.

The association demanded an apology from Shanmugam and sought assurance that he would refrain from making disrespectful remarks about women in the future. "Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry," the association concluded. (With inputs from ANI)

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