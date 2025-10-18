South Indian Actress Jyothika Turns 47: 7 best movies with husband Suriya showcasing magical on-screen chemistry

Jyothika turns 47 on October 18, 2025. Her collaborations with husband Suriya in seven iconic films showcase enduring on-screen chemistry, making them one of Tamil cinema’s most cherished couples.

South Indian actress Jyothika celebrates her 47th birthday on October 18, 2025, marking her two decades of remarkable contributions to Tamil cinema. Since her debut in Priyadarshan’s Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), she has impressed audiences with her versatile performances.

However, her on-screen chemistry with husband Suriya stands out as one of the most cherished in the industry. The couple’s story began during the shooting of Poovellam Kettuppar (1999), eventually leading to a grand wedding in Chennai on September 11, 2006. Today, they share two children.

Let’s revisit seven memorable films that highlight Jyothika and Suriya’s magical on-screen connection:

1. Poovellam Kettuppar (1999)

Their first film together, Jyothika played Janaki, while Suriya portrayed Krishna. The narrative of young love, family challenges, and heartfelt moments.

2. Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000)

In this film, Suriya and Jyothika once again won hearts as lovers facing societal hurdles. Their natural chemistry, combined with moments of tension and emotional depth, made the film a memorable romantic drama.

3. Kaakha Kaakha (2003)

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this action thriller became a milestone for both actors. The film’s intense storyline, focusing on a cop’s life, paired with Jyothika and Suriya’s connection, left a lasting impression on audiences.

4. Perazhagan (2004)

A comedy-drama is a remake of Kunjikoonan. This film showcased both actors in double roles. The movie was a commercial success, earning Suriya the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Jyothika the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress.

ALSO READ: Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

5. Maayavi (2005)

This drama tells the story of a thief and Jyothika’s character, who unexpectedly forms a bond with him. Their evolving relationship, filled with humour and romance, highlighted their charming screen presence.

6. Sillunnu Oru Kadhal (2006)

Released months before their wedding, this romantic drama explored love, marriage, and family dynamics. Jyothika and Suriya’s performances beautifully portrayed mature love.

7. June R (2006)

Directed by Revathy Varmha, this marked Jyothika’s 25th Tamil film. Suriya made a special guest appearance, adding excitement for fans. Their brief collaboration in the film emphasised their on-screen ability to elevate a storyline even in limited screen time.

ALSO READ: Meet Diya: Suriya, Jyotika's 17-year-old daughter who got graduated from University of Southern California; Shaitaan actress say 'May your choices...'