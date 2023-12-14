Headlines

Entertainment

South India's highest-grossing actor in 2023 has grossed Rs 1800 crore; it's not Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Allu Arjun

South India's highest grossing actor in 2023 is a newcomer, and not the likes of Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, or Prabhas

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

The year 2023 has been a good one for the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. While films like Jailer, Leo, and 2018 broke box office records, others like Virupaksha and Viduthalai Part 1 garnered praise for their content. Several stars and superstars came out with big films that minted money. And yet, when it comes to the top-grossing south star of the year, it is someone completely unexpected, a 28-year-old choreographer-turned-actor, whose films outdid all others.

The highest-grossing South Indian actor of 2023 is...

Jaffer Sadiq, a young actor known for comic and negative roles in blockbusters, has emerged as the top-grossing south Indian actor of the year, beating superstars Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor managed this by doing supporting roles in two of the biggest blockbusters of the year – Jailer and Jawan. He was also in a supporting role in Voice of Satyanathan. Together, these films gave him a haul of Rs 1800 crore at the box office. Granted he did not achieve this as a lead but it is no mean feat nonetheless.

Other high grossing south Indian actors in 2023

Among lead actors, the two Vijays had the best year in 2023. Vijay Sethupathi grossed Rs1200 crore this year due to his leading act alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan as well as Viduthalai Part 1. Nayanthara follows suit with Rs 1160 crore gross. Thalapathy Vijay had both his releases minting money at the box office. Courtesy Leo and Varisu’s runs, he grossed Rs 930 crore this year. Superstar Rajinikanth grossed Rs 607 crore in 2023, all of it coming from Jailer. Prabhas was among the top earners too because even as Adipurush underperformed, it still grossed around Rs 400 crore. Chiranjeevi had one success and one failure, giving him a collective Rs 280 crore at the box office this year. Both Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna also grossed over Rs 200 crore in 2023 as did Tovino Thomas.

