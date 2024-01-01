Headlines

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

MGR, the first superstar from south, was bigger than all those who came after him, and once even survived an assassination attempt.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

South India's first superstar in his early years as an extra (Image: Screengrab)
There is no superstardom like that of the stars from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannadan, and Malayalam film industries. The top stars from south are revered like demigods by fans and most are worshipped as well. Many use this fan following to chart out successful political careers. All these trademark traits were started by one person, however, the first south superstar.

First south superstar’s impressive record

MG Ramachandran, commonly referred to as MGR, is part of Tamil cinema’s original ‘Big Three’ and is widely considered the first big star from south. Born in 1917, Ramachandran began his film career in 1936 but was relegated to doing supporting roles for the first few years of his career. In many films, he worked as an extra or a junior artiste and earned daily wages. It was the 1950 hit Malaikkalan that catapulted him to superstardom. From here, till 1987, he was the de facto king of Tamil cinema, ruling the box office along with the other two big stars of the era – Sivaji Ganeshan and Gemini Ganeshan. Ramachandran is said to have given over 100 hits in his career, one of the highest in Indian cinema history.

MG Ramachandran’s escaped assassination attempt

In 1967, when he was at the peak of his career, Ramachandran survived an assassination attempt. Fellow actor and politician MR Radha was meeting him at his residence. The two had worked in 25 films together by then and were known to be on good terms. Just then, Radha got up and shot Ramachandran in the ear twice and then tried to shoot himself. Both survived. Ramachandran lost his hearing in his left ear and his voice also changed post a life-saving operation. However, the superstar continued acting.

MG Ramachandran’s stellar political career

In 1962, Ramachandran entered politics on the coaxing of his friend (and future Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) M Karunanidhi. He became a high-ranking official of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and was an MLA on the party ticket from 1967-72. In 1972, after Karunanidhi began projecting his son MK Muthu as his successor in the party, differences grew between Ramachandran and Karunanidhi. Eventually, MGR was ousted from the party and he founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1977 and served two terms till his death in 1987.

