South India's biggest flop film lost Rs 170 crore, led to tragic suicide, director went in hiding, didn't work again

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

South India's biggest flop film lost Rs 170 crore, led to tragic suicide, director went in hiding, didn't work again

The biggest flop film in south cinema history not only lost Rs 170 crore, but also led to a tragic death. This article contains description of self harm.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

article-main
South India's biggest flop film lost Rs 170 crore (Image: screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since the pandemic, the four film industries of the south – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – have upped the game in terms of scale. Many of the biggest budget films in India are now made down south instead of in Bollyood. This also means that often times, one of those films can go wrong and lose money. In fact, very recently, one mega budget film became the biggest box office flop in south cinema history, losing over Rs 170 crore at the box office

The biggest flop film from south India

In 2022, Prabhas starred in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which had Pooja Hegde opposite her. Billed as a pan-India film, the movie had a massive budget of Rs 300 crore. It was marketed across India and had a wide release too. And yet, it underperformed massively at the box office. Despite a good start at the box office, Radhe Shyam sank, netting a little more than Rs 125 crore at the box office worldwide. Trade analysts estimate that the film lost over Rs 170 crore at the market, causing severe financial strain on the makers.

How Radhe Shyam’s reception led to a fan’s death

It wasn’t just the box office underperformance that hurt Radhe Shyam. The critics slammed it too, criticising its bloated length and lack of connect. The negative reviews led to a massive backlash against the film and its lead star Prabhas online. Days after the film’s release, a fan of Prabhas allegedly died by suicide, perturbed by the reception the film was getting. India Today reported that Ravi Teja, a fan of the actor from Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide as he was upset the trolling his favourite star was getting.

How director Radha Krishna Kumar faced trolling after Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam’s failure was compounded after films like Sita Ramam worked. The romantic drama was considered by fans as everything Radhe Shyam should have been as it came out just months after the latter’s failure. This led to a new wave of trolling for the filmmakers, chiefly director Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas fans targeted the filmmaker for ‘ruining’ their star’s film. The director maintained a stoic silence and stopped public appearances for a while till it all blew over. He has not made a new film since.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remains of 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Modi's village Vadnagar

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu-starrer all set to enter Rs 100-crore club, mints Rs 11.50 crore

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE