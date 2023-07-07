This actress gave south's highest-grossing woman-led film, and it's not Nayanthara, Samantha, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah

This actress starred in highest-grossing woman-led film from south

The four film industries in South India – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada – have had several mega successful actors, who have rewritten box office records. From NT Rama Rao and Rajinikanth to Mohanlal and Yash, stars from the south have seen their films challenge even Bollywood blockbusters. Over the last few years, their female counterparts have shown their mettle too. Following in the footsteps of stars like Jayalalitha and Sridevi, today’s female stars from the south are now starring in films that routinely gross over Rs 50 crore.

The highest-grossing woman-led film from south

The highest-grossing woman-led film to come out from any of the four south film industries is the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati. The film, based on the life of actress Savitri, starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It grossed over Rs 83 crore worldwide, breaking previous box office records. This makes Keerthy Suresh the star of the highest-grossing woman-led south film ahead of the usual suspects like Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, or Anushka Shetty.

Other highest-grossing woman-led films from the south

Anushka Shetty had held the record with her 2009 film Arundhati, which had grossed Rs 70 crore. Another of Anushka’s films – Rudhramadevi – had also grossed around the same amount. The actress has another title in the list – Bhaagamathie, which has a worldwide gross of Rs 67 crore. Nayanthara is some way behind in the list. Her highest-grossing film with just her in the lead is the 2018 comedy thriller Kolamaavu Kokila, which made over Rs 63 crore.

Keerthy Suresh’s highest grossing films

Mahanati wasn’t just a commercial hit but a critical success as well. The film earned Keerthy a National Film Award for Best Actress. The actress has also appeared in several other commercially successful films alongside other actors. Her biggest hit, to date, is Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Sarkar, which earned over Rs 240 crore. She has also starred alongside Mahesh Babu in the Telugu hit Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed Rs 180 crore. Her film with Rajinikanth – Annaatthe – also grossed over Rs 100 crore.