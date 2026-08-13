South actress Shakeela undergoes major neck surgery, says excessive phone use led to health trouble

Actress Shakeela has revealed that she underwent major neck surgery and blamed prolonged phone use and poor sleeping posture for the problem.

South actress Shakeela, known for her work in softcore and B-grade films, has opened up about a recent health scare. The actress underwent major neck surgery and shared details of the problem in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

Shakeela seen in neck brace after surgery

In the vlog, Shakeela was seen wearing a neck brace after her surgery. The video also showed her being discharged from the hospital and returning home.

The actress explained that her excessive phone use had become a major part of her daily routine. She said she would spend hours playing games and watching YouTube and Instagram reels while lying in an improper position.

Shakeela said, “I recently underwent surgery; it was a major one. Let me tell you something very serious: a phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary.”

Shakeela reveals how phone use affected her neck

Talking about her routine, the actress said she would lie on her side in bed and play games on her phone for several hours.

She said, “I used to lie sideways in my bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee. After drinking my tea, I’d come back and resume the same game. Following that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table.”

Shakeela also urged people to be careful about how much time they spend on their phones. She asked parents not to give phones to children and advised people against watching videos for long periods, even if they are her own videos.

Shakeela’s career and films

Shakeela became one of the most recognised names in South Indian cinema through her work in erotic and softcore films. She gained popularity across the South and was often compared with Silk Smitha, another well-known name from the genre.

Some of her notable films include Kinnara Thumbikal, Thazhvara, Playgirls and Mohanayanangal.

Richa Chadha played Shakeela in biopic

Shakeela’s life was later adapted into a biopic titled Shakeela. Released in 2020, the film starred Richa Chadha in the lead role, while Pankaj Tripathi played an important part.

The film was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not perform well at the box office.