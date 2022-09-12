Soundarya Rajinikanth shares glimpse of her newborn baby boy, names him Veer Vanangamudi

Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi became proud parents to their baby boy on Sunday, September 11 as Soundarya shared the good news on her social media. She also revealed that the couple has named their baby Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the pictures from her maternity shoot and even gave a glimpse of her newborn as she was seen holding the little baby's finger in one of the photos. She captioned them, "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings...Vishagan, Ved, and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed #BabyBoy...a huge thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar, Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3".

In one of the photos from the maternity shoot, Soundarya and Vishagan were also seen with Ved, Soundarya's first child from her first marriage with the businessman Ashwin Ramkumar whom she married in 2010 and later officially divorced with him seven years later. She tied the knot for the second time with Vishagan in an intimate ceremony in 2019.

Talking about her filmmaking career, Soundarya made her directorial debut when she directed her father Rajinikanth in India's first motion capture film Kochadaiiyaan in 2014 which also starred Deepika Padukone, R. Sarathkumar, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jackie Shroff.

Her next film was the comedy-drama Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in which she directed her ex-brother-in-law Dhanush, who had tied the knot with Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004 and the couple announced their separation in January 2022. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.



Earlier, Soundarya had started her career in Tamil cinema as a graphics designer when she designed the title sketches and sequences for famous films like Padayappa, Chandramukhi, Baba, Sandakozhi, and Sivaji among others.