Soundarya Rajinikanth posts photo enjoying in swimming pool with son, internet points out Chennai water crisis

Soundarya Rajinikanth appears to be Internet trolls' favourite baby. After she got slammed for posting honeymoon photos with her husband amidst Pulwama attacks, the internet is now angry at her for posting swimming pool photos with her son during Chennai water crisis.

While Soundarya Rajinikanth has deleted the photos now, her fan clubs have shared the photographs. Both the images shared by Soundarya were throwback photos - one from two years ago in Dubai, and the other from six months back in Mumbai.

Clarifying the reason why Soundarya shared and then deleted the photos, she tweeted, "Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only."

See the images and the tweet here:

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only #LetsSaveWater — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019

Soundarya Rajinikanth got married to Vishagan Vanangamudi in February this year. She received backlash for the same. Soundarya was previously married to businessman R Ashwin and has a son with him named Ved. Soundarya is a renowned director in South Indian cinema. She has helmed films like Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.