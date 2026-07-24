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Soundarya Rajinikanth gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students', netizens ask 'Were you sleeping, where's your appa?'

Following PM Narendra Modi's tweet and Sonam Wangchuk's ending his hunger strike, Rajinikanth's daughter expressed her support for the students, but it fell on her face.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 06:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Soundarya Rajinikanth gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students', netizens ask 'Were you sleeping, where's your appa?'
Soundarya Rajinikanth, students protesting at Jantar Mantar (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Rajinikanth's daughter, producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, extended her support for the students on social media. However, instead of getting appreciation, she's facing heavy trolling. On Friday afternoon, Soundarya shared a photo, voicing her take in favour of student protests. Soundarya admitted that their grievances need to be addressed, heard, and respected. However, her support looked more like a calculative, safe move to safeguard her interest and avoid getting trolled for being mute on the nation's burning issue. Soundarya dropped a post, and it went viral instantly, but for the wrong reasons. 

What did Soundarya say about students' protest? 

By sharing the post with a creative saying, "I stand with students." She wrote, "In solidarity with the students of India. Students are our future. Their voices deserve to be heard with empathy, dignity, and respect. Every student deserves an education system that inspires confidence, fairness, and hope. Let’s continue striving for that future."

Here's the post

Soundarya's post got over 1000 likes in 2 hours, but she faced the wrath in the comments. 

Also read: Viral video: Prakash Raj says he 'can see fear' in PM Narendra Modi, celebrates youth's victory, netizens loses cool: 'You shameless fellow'

How netizens reacted to Soundarya's social media post on students' protest? 

As expected, netizens brutally bashed Soundarya for being conveniently awakened and posting her thoughts after PM Modi tweeted. Many internet users asked why his father Rajinikanth has decided to keep silent on the nationwide protest. An internet user wrote, "Were you sleeping the last 96 hrs?" Another internet user asked, "Why your koppan has not spoken his mouth yet regarding this?" One of the netizens wrote, "It's not students.. totally emotional triggered poltics. We want fair NEET, we want Free govt NEET coaching centre, we want basic... good qualified govt school English, science, mathematics teachers... high salary, high retirement amount but low level teaching.... basic education is very poor...how to clear entrance exam...yes we want free govt NEET coaching centre.. totally triggered politics. CJP totally dangerous emotional triggered politics."

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