Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms remarriage with Vishagan while Latha Rajinikanth seeks police protection

Weeks after reports emerged that Soundarya Rajinikanth will enter into wedlock with businessman-turned-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi, the 'Kochadaiyaan' filmmaker has officially confirmed the news on Twitter. The wedding will take place at Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence on February 10, followed by the post-wedding reception ceremony on February 12.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Soundarya shared a gorgeous picture of herself and captioned it writing that her 'bride mode' is on. Soundarya got engaged to Vishagan in a low-key private ceremony towards the fag end of 2018. In 2010, Soundarya tied the knot with industrialist Ashwin, and the couple has a five-year-old son named Ved Krishna, who is presently staying with her in the Poes Garden house. Soundarya and Ashwin eventually parted ways in 2017 after irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, Soundarya's mother, Latha Rajinikanth has requested the Teynampet police station to provide police protection to the wedding ceremony. Writing to Teynampet police inspector, Latha Rajinikanth said, "Dear Respected Sir, This is with regards to our daughter Soundarya wedding function to be held at our residence on 10th February 2019. We kindly request you to provide Police Bandobust and Traffic Support at our residence as we are having several VVIPs attending this function. February 10th Sunday - Janavasam at Poes Garden House from 3.00PM to 10.00PM. February 12th Tuesday - Post wedding function at Poes - from 7.00 PM. In this regard we would like to apply for the Police permission and also request for bandobust and traffic support for the same. We look forward to hearing from you. Smt. Latha Rajinikanth."