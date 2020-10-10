Soumitra Chatterjee's COVID-19 symptoms worsen, shifted to ITU

A senior doctor treating veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has given his health update. The neurologist stated that Chatterjee was at an 'acute confusional stage' and thus he has been shifted to Intensive Treatment Unit (ITU).

“Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that’s why we need to be more careful,” the doctor told PTI.

Soumitra was hospitalized on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. He is receiving treatment in Kolkata's Belle Vue hospital. The actor is under constant observation due to his age.

His daughter Poulomi Basu confirmed the news with the wire agency saying, "Baba (father) is stable now. He is fully conscious. He is under observation due to his advancing age." Chaterjee reportedly was showing symptoms like fever since he started shooting at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1.

On receiving the news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to express her concern over the legendary actor's health and wished him a speedy recovery. She had shared, "Concerned to hear about the veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee testing positive for #COVID19. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health!"

Concerned to hear about the veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee testing positive for #COVID19. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health! October 6, 2020

According to a report in India Today, the noted Bengali actor had been shooting for a biopic and documentary that chronicles his life. Titled 'Abhiyan', the biopic reportedly features Parambrata Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta, who will be seen a young Soumitra Chatterjee whilst Chatterjee himself will play his older self in the said film. The next schedule of the film was on October 7.

Chatterjee had suffered from pneumonia last year and was also admitted to the hospital for a brief period then.