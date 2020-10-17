Soumitra Chatterjee health update: Veteran Bengali actor's condition improves

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition improved on Friday as he was responding well to treatment and has started recognising people around him, a report in PTI stated.

"Mr Chatterjee is doing fine, better than yesterday. And every day he is improving consistently. However, there are issues of a little bit of restlessness, hesitation, non- complete recovery of the brain functions. But he is opening eyes, able to speak little words and is able to recognise people as well as their voices," Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading a team of doctors to treat the noted thespian, told PTI.

The doctor added that although he is still very week, Chaterjee's treatment seems to be going in the right direction as he hasn't had any new episode of fever.

In fact, according to hospital sources, he is undergoing music therapy through Rabindra sangeet and music from his films.

Chatterjee's coronavirus test result came negative on Wednesday night, after which the octogenarian actor was shifted out of Covid ICU ward, hospital sources said. As per hospital sources, Chatterjee`s consciousness level has improved substantially.

Earlier, it was reported, that doctors had put on hold 'invasive ventilation' as the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee's health condition had improved.

On October 6, the ageing thespian had tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which he was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Nursing Home. The 85-year-old has been under constant observation and is receiving intensive care since then.

Chatterjee reportedly was showing symptoms like fever since he started shooting at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1.

According to a report in India Today, the noted Bengali actor had been shooting for a biopic and documentary that chronicles his life. Titled 'Abhiyan', the biopic reportedly features Parambrata Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta, who will be seen a young Soumitra Chatterjee whilst Chatterjee himself will play his older self in the said film. The next schedule of the film was on October 7.

Chatterjee had suffered from pneumonia last year and was also admitted to the hospital for a brief period then.