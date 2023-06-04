Soujanya Bhagavathula wins Telugu Indian Idol Season 2, receives trophy from Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun giving trophy to Soujanya Bhagavathula

The second season of Telugu Indian Idol had a grand finale night, and Visakhapatnam’s Soujanya Bhagvatula won the popular singing reality show. Soujanya was rewarded with the winner's trophy for her hard work and competitive spirit by none other than famous star Allu Arjun. The Pushpa actor graced the grand finale as the special guest, and he awarded Bhagvatula with the trophy. Soujanya is a professional singer and the mother of a two-year-old daughter. After the winner's announcement, Soujanya thanked her husband in her speech. She admired his support and acknowledged his efforts so that she could concentrate on her journey.

To claim the trophy, Soujanya beat Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Sruthi from New Jersey, and Karthikeya from Hyderabad. Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 featured renowned composer SS Thaman, and singers Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik as judges. Started in 2022, the second season streamed on aha, and it became a bigger success than it's previous season.

Soujanya with her husband and her daughter

Soujanya reacted to her win and also shared her feeling about getting rewarded by Icon Star, "Receiving the award from Allu Arjun and winning aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 is a dream come true. His words of encouragement and appreciation will forever hold a special place in my heart. This incredible journey has taught me the power of perseverance." She further added, "This victory is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has supported and encouraged me. I will cherish this moment forever and strive for excellence in my musical journey."

Allu Arjun also shared his thought about the singing reality show and Soujanya's journey. "I am thrilled to be a part of the aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 finale. Seeing these talented singers perform so well fills me with immense joy and love for music. This show has become a cherished and memorable experience for me. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Soujanya for her incredible achievement. Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother to a two-year-old while participating in such a demanding competition is no easy feat, and I deeply respect her dedication and commitment. I believe in the importance of having strong family support, and Soujanya is fortunate to have the love and support of her husband." Allu Arjun will soon be seen in the much-awaited, Pushpa The Rule.

