FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

LPG Shortage due to Middle east crisis? India set to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts domestic production by 10%

Delhi LPG shortage: Why are Delhites panic buying after government’s 25-day booking rule comes into effect? Details here

Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian cricket team visiting temples after T20 WC win: 'Preferring politics over sport'

Pakistan players urged to ‘take stand’ against Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB for imposing fines after T20 World Cup exit

US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon

Donald Trump announces first $300 billion US oil refinery deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance; says 'Thank you to our partners in India'

US-Israel-Iran War: Is Tehran mining the Strait of Hormuz? Donald Trump warns, says ‘Beware’

At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH

Gold, silver prices today, March 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party

US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon

US–Israel–Iran War: 140 US troops wounded in Iran conflict, says Pentagon

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, govt prioritises domestic LPG, takes strict steps

Commercial LPG shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

Sorab Bedi has addressed rumours linking him with Malaika Arora, saying they are only friends. The viral party photos and videos led to speculation, but Sorab clarified that they share a friendly bond and there is no romantic relationship between them.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Reality TV personality Sorab Bedi has reacted to rumours linking him with actor and television personality Malaika Arora. The speculation started after their photos and videos from a party went viral on social media.

Party video sparks online speculation:

The excitement started when online videos of a party at Malaika's Mumbai restaurant began to spread. The videos showed Malaika and Sorab dancing together while they spent time with their friends at the party. Sorab shared several Instagram photos from the party, which showed him and his companion displaying smiles while they took pictures together. The online distribution of clips and photos from the event led to social media users who started to guess about their relationship status. Some people even assumed that the two might be dating because of their friendly chemistry in the videos.

‘We are just good friends,’ says Sorab:

The actor confirmed through his statement that Malaika does not share any romantic relationship with him. Their friendship started when they first met and they have maintained their bond as friends who share common interests throughout their friendship.

He stated that they belong to the same social group, which enables them to have regular social contact at different events. Sorab explained that he first met Malaika when he started his modelling career through his contacts with friends and his connections with mentors. They have maintained contact with each other while keeping their friendship intact since that time. He explained that two people do not enter into a romantic relationship because they attend a party together or share social media pictures.

Also read: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Actor says people should avoid quick assumptions:

Sorab explained how people on social media platforms make premature judgments because they lack complete information about situations. He explained that such judgments lead to false information which directly impacts people in their personal lives. The actor demonstrated his relationship with Malaika by posting their photographs on Instagram. People now show more interest in his social media posts because he has gained fame through his appearance on reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party
LPG Shortage due to Middle east crisis? India set to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts domestic production by 10%
LPG Shortage? India to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts production by 10%
Delhi LPG shortage: Why are Delhites panic buying after government’s 25-day booking rule comes into effect? Details here
Is Delhi running out of LPG? Panic buying hits after 25-day rule
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian cricket team visiting temples after T20 WC win: 'Preferring politics over sport'
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian team visiting temples
Pakistan players urged to ‘take stand’ against Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB for imposing fines after T20 World Cup exit
Pakistan players urged to oppose PCB fines after T20 World Cup exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement