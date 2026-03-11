Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

Sorab Bedi has addressed rumours linking him with Malaika Arora, saying they are only friends. The viral party photos and videos led to speculation, but Sorab clarified that they share a friendly bond and there is no romantic relationship between them.

Reality TV personality Sorab Bedi has reacted to rumours linking him with actor and television personality Malaika Arora. The speculation started after their photos and videos from a party went viral on social media.

Party video sparks online speculation:

The excitement started when online videos of a party at Malaika's Mumbai restaurant began to spread. The videos showed Malaika and Sorab dancing together while they spent time with their friends at the party. Sorab shared several Instagram photos from the party, which showed him and his companion displaying smiles while they took pictures together. The online distribution of clips and photos from the event led to social media users who started to guess about their relationship status. Some people even assumed that the two might be dating because of their friendly chemistry in the videos.

‘We are just good friends,’ says Sorab:

The actor confirmed through his statement that Malaika does not share any romantic relationship with him. Their friendship started when they first met and they have maintained their bond as friends who share common interests throughout their friendship.

He stated that they belong to the same social group, which enables them to have regular social contact at different events. Sorab explained that he first met Malaika when he started his modelling career through his contacts with friends and his connections with mentors. They have maintained contact with each other while keeping their friendship intact since that time. He explained that two people do not enter into a romantic relationship because they attend a party together or share social media pictures.

Actor says people should avoid quick assumptions:

Sorab explained how people on social media platforms make premature judgments because they lack complete information about situations. He explained that such judgments lead to false information which directly impacts people in their personal lives. The actor demonstrated his relationship with Malaika by posting their photographs on Instagram. People now show more interest in his social media posts because he has gained fame through his appearance on reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla.