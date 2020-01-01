'Soorarai Pottru' Second Look: Suriya Sivakumar announces teaser release date with an amazing new poster

After entertaining fans in 2019 with NGK and Kaappaan, Suriya Sivakumar will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru. The first look of the film was unveiled last year in November. Suriya tweeted the posters stating, "Here's Maara.. An ordinary man with an extraordinary dream! #SooraraiPottruFirstLook #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @editorsuriya @jacki_art @rajsekarpandian @guneetm @SuperAalif @SakthiFilmFctry @gopiprasannaa @PoornimaRamasw1". As per reports, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life and times of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

Now, on the occasion of New Year, Suriya took to his Twitter page and revealed the second look of the film. In the posters, the talented actor is seen giving an intense look with the silhouette of a bird formed around his face and a handwritten note on the backdrop. He tweeted, "Wishing you all a year full of great moments! Here's #SooraraiPottruSecondLook #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @gopiprasannaa @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @SakthiFilmFctry @guneetm @sikhyaent"

Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Karunas in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga under her home banner Sikhya Entertainment. While Suriya is also producing it under his home banner 2D Entertainment.

The much-awaited film is directed by Sudha Kongara and the teaser will be unveiled on January 7, 2020. Soorarai Pottru is likely to hit the screens in April 2020.