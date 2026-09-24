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From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

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Sooraj Pancholi opens up about death threats after being linked to Disha Salian case: 'Online abuse hasn't...'

Sooraj Pancholi says he never met Disha Salian, is getting death threats after being linked to her case and wants CBI to probe fairly.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Sooraj Pancholi opens up about death threats after being linked to Disha Salian case: 'Online abuse hasn't...'
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Actor Sooraj Pancholi reported receiving death threats and online harassment related to the Disha Salian death case, affirming he never met Salian or Aaditya Thackeray. This follows the Bombay High Court's directive for a CBI investigation into Salian's June 2020 death, emphasising the need for evidence before presuming guilt.

Sooraj says he never met Disha, receiving threats

In a long note shared on Instagram, Sooraj wrote that he has to repeat himself because people still don’t understand. He said, "I have never met late Disha Salian or Aditya Thackeray in my life. Not once. Not directly. Not indirectly! And yet, the online abuse hasn't stopped. I have been called every possible name and have even received death threats, with people assuming that I must be scared. I am not scared." He said that his name has been involved in issues unrelated to him, resulting in the loss of years of his life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘I have nothing to hide’

Sooraj said he is now trying to rebuild his life and career and will not stay silent. He wrote, "If I were scared, I would have stayed quiet like many others. But I am doing the exact opposite! Because I have clearly nothing to hide or run away from! I am standing up for myself because I know that my heart is clean." He continued by saying that problems some people have with his family members account for a large portion of the animosity directed at him. He claimed to have no agenda or political affiliations.

Also read: Sunil Pal makes big statement on Bigg Boss, calls Salman Khan show 'gutter': 'Humne aapko...'

He requested that investigating agencies investigate the matter thoroughly. "If there is even one small piece of evidence connecting me to this matter, I am willing to face whatever punishment the law decides," he said. He urged the media for fair coverage if the investigation finds no involvement, highlighting the issue's personal importance despite its entertainment aspect. He planned to issue a statement earlier, but his Instagram was blocked. Disha Salian, briefly Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, died in June 2020 after reportedly falling from a building in Malad.

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