Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's marriage has seen several rough patches, with the former's extramarital affairs, some of which became public. Despite this, Zarina has continued her relationship with Aditya, who was rumoured to be having relationships with Pooja Bedi and Kangana Ranaut after his marriage. Recently, Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi's son, Sooraj Pancholi, opened up about the dynamics between his parents that keep them together.

Though Sooraj refrained from commenting on Zarina and Aditya’s ‘arrangement’, he credited his mother as the family’s binding factor. Praising Zarina’s strength, he said, “She holds the entire family together, and she has really been through a lot because of us. I have never, ever seen her break down. She has never complained about anything," he told in an interview with Hindi Rush.

Sooraj, who was recently seen in Kesari Veer, went on to share that his mother has been working since she was 16, and has been a self-made actress with four homes of her own. Despite a strained relationship with his father Aditya Pancholi, she stayed in the relationship by choice, instead of financial necessity. "She has been acting since the age of 16. She is almost 65 now. She is self-made. She has four homes of her own. She doesn't come from money. If she wanted to leave, she could have done it long back. Sometimes, women don't leave because they don't have a backup, “ he added.

Further, Sooraj also cited another reason that probably has worked with his parents that his father never stopped his mother from pursuing her career. "My father never stopped her from working. He never questioned her about the work. If she had a route to go back to Hyderabad; she has a home in Bandra also... She has her mother's home in Bandra. She has four sisters, one of them is in America. She has four brothers," he shared. "She could have left any time, but it's her decision to stay. I am nobody to judge this, its an understanding between them and I am in no position to comment on their arrangement," he concluded.

Zarina and Aditya met on the sets of Kalank Ka Tika and soon tied the knot in 1986. After marriage, rumours of Aditya's affairs and his temper began swirling in tabloids back in the day. The couple is parents to Sooraj and Sana.