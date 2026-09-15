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Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Disha Salian murder case after CBI names him in FIR

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Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Disha Salian murder case after CBI names him in FIR

Sooraj Pancholi denied ever meeting Disha Salian after CBI named him in FIR in her 2020 death case, said he has nothing to hide and will cooperate with probe.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Disha Salian murder case after CBI names him in FIR
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Actor Sooraj Pancholi has said he never met Disha Salian and has nothing to hide after his name appeared in the CBI FIR in her death case. He said he will cooperate with the investigation and asked people not to believe unverified reports on social media.

Pancholi says never met Disha, Aaditya

In an Instagram statement, Pancholi said he has been unfairly dragged into the matter. He wrote, "I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with."

His post followed the CBI's registration of an FIR regarding Disha Salian's 2020 death, prompted by a Bombay High Court directive. Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father, confirmed that the FIR names several individuals, including Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty and others, including police officials and members of the SIT.

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Ready to cooperate, Pancholi says

Sooraj stated he was interrogated by both CBI and police around 4-5 years ago, and his statement was recorded. He remained silent for a long time to avoid responding to every story but felt compelled to speak due to the repeated mention of his name. He said, "I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE! If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again, I am completely willing to cooperate."

He also said there should be an investigation into false narratives being created around the incident. "Someone's death should never become a reason to destroy another person's reputation without evidence," he said. Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

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