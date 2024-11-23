Netizens hail Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini on social media.

Nazriya Nazim, the popular Malayalam actress, has finally made her comeback on the big screen after four years with Sookshmadarshini. Nazriya is still among the most popular and loved actresses of Malayalam cinema despite doing fewer films and her recent release has opened to a positive response from the audience.

Sookshmadarshini is one of the highly-anticipated films of Malayalam cinema. Helmed by Jithin M.C., the film also stars Basil Joseph in the lead role. Netizens are impressed with not only the content of the film, but also the performances of the lead actors.

One of the Tweets read, "As the makers said "A Hitchcock-flavored padam rooted in sathyan anthikad style" It's grounded and funny while being thrilling and tense at the same time. Frickin a brilliant padam. It's one of the finest of the year. Watch on the big screen without knowing any details."

#Sookshmadarshini - Malayalam Cinema continues its glorious run this year. A fantastic thriller, which gets it’s mood building and atmospherics bang on. Easily one of the best films this year. Go watch in the theatres, before someone posts spoilers. It’s worth it. pic.twitter.com/Ge9EBUHNzz — Aravind (@Reflections1212) November 22, 2024

#Sookshmadarshini - A highly intriguing mystery drama that keeps you hooked until the very last minute! With exceptional writing, technical brilliance, and stellar performances, this stands tall as one of the best Malayalam films of the year. Another winner and a must-watch! pic.twitter.com/aKEbf0WcY0 — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) November 22, 2024

A user hailed Basil Joseph's performance and wrote, "Watched #Sookshmadarshini. A well-written mystery thriller with an engaging screenplay. Good performances from #BasilJoseph and Nazriya. it's different to see basil in complete serious mode. the second half is so engaging and entertaining. A fully satisfied movie."

Another user urged the audience to watch the film and wrote, "Brilliant!! Expect the unexpected. Another well-written, well-staged Malayalam suspense thriller with a final twist. Don’t miss it guys."