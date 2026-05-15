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Sonu Sood hits out at trolls over Alia Bhatt Cannes backlash: ‘Not every achievement needs validation'

Sonu Sood hits out at trolls over Alia Bhatt Cannes backlash

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Sonu Sood hits out at trolls over Alia Bhatt Cannes backlash: ‘Not every achievement needs validation'

Sonu Sood defended Alia Bhatt after she was trolled online over her Cannes 2026 appearance. He said representing India globally is an achievement that doesn’t need validation from cameras or social media.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 15, 2026, 10:53 AM IST

Sonu Sood hits out at trolls over Alia Bhatt Cannes backlash: ‘Not every achievement needs validation'
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Sonu Sood has come out in support of Alia Bhatt after the actress faced online trolling over her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Without directly naming her, the actor shared a strong message on social media, urging people to celebrate Indian talent on global platforms instead of criticising it.

Sonu Sood defends Alia Bhatt amid Cannes trolling:

Alia Bhatt was recently in the news for a social media chatter after a viral video from the Cannes red carpet led some users to say that international media and photographers were ignoring her. The online trolling soon sparked debates on platforms, with lots of fans and celebrities coming out in support of the actress. Amid the controversy, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote an emotional note saying that being a representative of India on an international platform should be considered an achievement in itself.

'When it’s one of our own on an international stage, it should be a moment of pride and not an excuse to find fault,' Sonu wrote. He said that success does not always need to be validated by cameras, headlines or strangers to be meaningful.

The actor also spoke out against the rising culture of negativity and trolling online. He said that people should try to encourage others more and not pull them down. In a world addicted to trolling, be an encourager. 'Because people who are busy building dreams don’t have time to pull others down,' he said.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan on Kartavya, says nailing Haryanvi dialect was 'trickest part' for this reason

'Keep Shining,' Says Sonu:

Sonu, however, did not specifically mention Alia Bhatt in his post but did end the note with a supportive message that many took to be for her. 'Keep on shining, my friend. 'The right people saw your light,' he said.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt too answered the criticism in her own style. On May 13, she shared a video of herself in a custom ivory silk saree-gown from Cannes. The post was praised by fans and celebrities alike, but the post was commented on by one user, 'What a pity, no one noticed you. Alia gave a witty response that won the internet in no time. 'Why pity, love? 'You noticed me,' she said. Earlier, singers Rahul Vaidya and actor Aly Goni had also come out in support of Alia amid the online trolling.

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