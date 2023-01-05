Sonu Sood apologises for his video, thanks railways for better infrastructure

Image: Twitter

A somewhat friendly banter between actor-social activist Sonu Sood and Northern Railway has taken place on Twitter. Sood has now apologised for his video shot on a train.

Sood has tweeted that he is aplologising for a video in which he can be seen sitting on the stairs of a moving train. He said that he wanted to feel how thousands of less privileged people travel everyday.

Earlier, the railways called Sood an inspiration for millions and warned that such video may have a negative impact on the people looking up to the actor.

Here’s the conversation:

Sood came into the spotlight during the lockdown implied by the Indian government in 2022 due to the rising cases of Covid. He became a messiah for thousands who didn’t have enough means to travel to their hometowns during the critical time. He arranged for vehicles, food, medicines and other resources as well for those in need.

WhatsApp chats posted by Sood on Twitted displayed how his phone is flooded with the request of help from various corners. He was very active on social media and reached out to his followers and needy in quick time.

With this quick apology, he has once again shown his willingness to go the extra mile.

