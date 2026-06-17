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Sonu Nigam reveals he is fighting with painful nerve condition: ‘Have been taking MRI and CT scans'

Singer Sonu Nigam revealed he is battling a painful pinched nerve condition, undergoing scans, medication, and physiotherapy, but remains determined to perform despite the treatment affecting his throat.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Sonu Nigam reveals he is fighting with painful nerve condition: ‘Have been taking MRI and CT scans'
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Veteran singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he is currently battling a painful nerve-related health condition that has affected his daily life and even his voice. Despite undergoing intensive treatment and dealing with discomfort, the singer remains committed to his upcoming performances.

Sonu Nigam opens up about health struggles

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to share a video where he spoke about his recent health scare. The singer said he has been suffering from pinched nerves and has had medical tests, including MRIs and CT scans, in the past week. 'I’m getting a bit frazzled. I will be taking MRI and CT scans for a week. 'I have been taking a lot of medicines,' Sonu said in the video showing a medical patch on his shoulder.

Undergoing treatment and Physiotherapy

His treatment has included taking a variety of medicines and regular physiotherapy sessions, the singer said. Physiotherapy, Sonu said, has been particularly painful and challenging. 'The physiotherapy was very painful. I am on painkillers now. 'That’s why my throat’s a little heavy, too,' he said. 'Any effect on his throat is a concern to a professional singer. Sonu said that the muscle-relaxant medicines given during the treatment have also affected his voice, making his throat feel heavier than normal.

Also read: Rihanna flaunts Rs 2.2 crore diamond bracelet gifted by Ambani family - Watch viral video

Sonu has decided not to call off his scheduled performance in Mumbai. The singer shared the video with the caption '13th June, Mumbai', saying that he is ready to get back on stage after a long gap. He's having physical challenges, he admitted, but made it clear he's not going anywhere and won't give up on his fans or his upcoming live shows.

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