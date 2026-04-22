Sonu Nigam makes shocking remark on Asha Bhosle's demise, says 'no need to express sadness' for this reason

Sonu Nigam said Asha Bhosle’s death should not be seen with sadness, as she lived a long, fulfilling life and continued working till the end, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in Indian music.

Sonu Nigam has shared a unique perspective on the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, saying her death should not be viewed only through the lens of sadness but as a celebration of a life well lived.

Sonu Nigam’s heartfelt yet uplifting reaction:

The social media video showed Sonu Nigam speaking about his feelings of loss, yet he believed that deep mourning was not appropriate for the situation. He showed Asha Bhosle's exceptional achievements, which created a standard that all artists need to follow. He pointed out that she continued working actively until the very end, calling it a rare and admirable achievement. People should recognise her journey as something that deserves their respect instead of grieving for her death. According to him, every artist dreams of a long, fulfilling career where their work remains relevant till their final days. The speaker shared his personal experiences with her by describing her as someone who maintained strict rules, yet should hold that position and he saw her as his mentor.

Remembering the last of an era:

Sonu Nigam described Asha Bhosle as the 'last of an era,' which defined Indian film music through her artistic work. He said that her death brought an essential period in music history to a close.

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Asha Bhosle’s legendary journey:

Asha Bhosle started her music career during the late 1940s and she became one of the most flexible and highly regarded singers in Indian film music. Her musical abilities proved to be unmatched through her performance of various musical styles, which included her famous songs 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' and her ghazals and classical music and regional songs.

She maintained her commitment to her profession by continuing to perform throughout her final years. At the age of 90 she performed a live show which demonstrated her lifelong dedication to music. Her death on April 12, because of multi-organ failure, ended an exceptional period, yet her musical heritage continues to motivate both artists and music enthusiasts through the years.