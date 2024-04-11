Sonu Nigam collaborates with sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for romantic track O Mere Humnava

The music video of O Mere Humnava features actors Avinash Mishra and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The lyrics for the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has also composed the track.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has collaborated with his sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for a soulful song titled O Mere Humnava. The track was released on Wednesday and tells a poignant tale of tangled emotions leading to heartbreak.

The music video of the song features actors Avinash Mishra and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The storyline delves deep into themes of vulnerability, heartbreak, and trust. The video, shot in Mumbai, adds depth to the song's emotional journey with its parallel storyline. The lyrics for the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has also composed the track.

Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam shared, "The song's lyrics convey a sense of vulnerability, which really touched me when I first heard it. It beautifully portrays the pain and sensitivity that the character experiences. When artists and labels are on the same page, great work is bound to happen."

Teesha Nigam added, "This song is exceptionally close to my heart, as this is my first song with my brother Sonu. Working with him was not only fun but also artistically satisfying, as we poured our hearts into this project. I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love into this song."

The song, produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Singh Sidhu, has been released under the label of White Hill Beats and is available to stream across all digital platforms.

