Sonu Nigam collaborates with sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for romantic track O Mere Humnava

'These guys can't stay alone': Virat Kohli names 'Sita-Gita' of Indian cricket team - Watch

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

OJ Simpson, ex-NFL star, dies at 76 after battle with cancer

PV Sindhu crashes out of pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships after losing to China's Han Yue

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Delhi Capitals face KL Rahul-led in-form Lucknow Super Giants

Sonu Nigam collaborates with sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for romantic track O Mere Humnava

'These guys can't stay alone': Virat Kohli names 'Sita-Gita' of Indian cricket team - Watch

Imtiaz Ali films ranked from best to worst

Foods that help prevent acid reflux and heart burn

Benefits of AHA, BHA face serum 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

'Enough is enough': Priyamani reacts to term pan-India, says 'Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan also...' | Exclusive

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam collaborates with sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for romantic track O Mere Humnava

The music video of O Mere Humnava features actors Avinash Mishra and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The lyrics for the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has also composed the track.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 09:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has collaborated with his sister Teesha Nigam for the first time for a soulful song titled O Mere Humnava. The track was released on Wednesday and tells a poignant tale of tangled emotions leading to heartbreak.

The music video of the song features actors Avinash Mishra and Reem Sameer Shaikh. The storyline delves deep into themes of vulnerability, heartbreak, and trust. The video, shot in Mumbai, adds depth to the song's emotional journey with its parallel storyline. The lyrics for the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has also composed the track.

Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam shared, "The song's lyrics convey a sense of vulnerability, which really touched me when I first heard it. It beautifully portrays the pain and sensitivity that the character experiences. When artists and labels are on the same page, great work is bound to happen."

Teesha Nigam added, "This song is exceptionally close to my heart, as this is my first song with my brother Sonu. Working with him was not only fun but also artistically satisfying, as we poured our hearts into this project. I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love into this song."

The song, produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Singh Sidhu, has been released under the label of White Hill Beats and is available to stream across all digital platforms.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

