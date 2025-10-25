Soni Razdan birthday: From career break to sharing screen with daughter Alia Bhatt, celebrating actress' remarkable journey in films

On her 69th birthday, Soni Razdan is celebrated for her journey in films and television, including taking a career break after marriage and fulfilling her dream by acting alongside her daughter Alia Bhatt at age 62.

Today, Soni Razdan, the acclaimed British-born Indian actress and filmmaker, celebrates her 69th birthday. Born on October 25, 1956, in Birmingham, England, Soni developed a love for acting early in life. She honed her skills in English theatre and made her film debut in the critically acclaimed 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981, which earned her recognition for her natural and heartfelt performance.

Memorable film and TV career

During the 1980s and 1990s, Soni Razdan appeared in several notable films, including Mandi (1983), Saaransh (1984), Trikal (1985) and Khamosh (1986). Her performance in Saaransh was widely appreciated and established her as a talented actress in the industry. Alongside films, she gained popularity on television with her memorable role as Sulochana in the iconic series Buniyaad, which remains a classic in Indian TV history.

Personal life and recent work

In 1986, Soni married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and the couple has two daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt. Despite her early success, Soni faced challenges in the industry after marriage, as opportunities for women were limited at that time. She later returned to acting with roles in films like Raazi (2018), where she shared the screen with her daughter Alia Bhatt, and appeared in the Amazon series Songs of Paradise, portraying the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

Apart from acting, Soni has also explored directing and writing, showing her versatility in the creative world. Known for her resilience, grace and dedication to her craft, she continues to inspire aspiring actors and filmmakers.

As Soni Razdan celebrates her 69th birthday, she is remembered not only for her talent but also for her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and television, making her a respected and beloved figure in the industry.