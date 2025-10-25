Soni Razdan birthday: From career break to sharing screen with daughter Alia Bhatt, celebrating actress' remarkable journey in films

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat

Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics

Your favourite chilli potato could be secretly damaging your kidneys, here’s how

Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu, Odisha as cyclonic storm Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'Jitne hours...'

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Soni Razdan birthday: From career break to sharing screen with daughter Alia Bhatt, celebrating actress' remarkable journey in films

On her 69th birthday, Soni Razdan is celebrated for her journey in films and television, including taking a career break after marriage and fulfilling her dream by acting alongside her daughter Alia Bhatt at age 62.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 12:20 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Soni Razdan birthday: From career break to sharing screen with daughter Alia Bhatt, celebrating actress' remarkable journey in films
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Today, Soni Razdan, the acclaimed British-born Indian actress and filmmaker, celebrates her 69th birthday. Born on October 25, 1956, in Birmingham, England, Soni developed a love for acting early in life. She honed her skills in English theatre and made her film debut in the critically acclaimed 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981, which earned her recognition for her natural and heartfelt performance.

    Memorable film and TV career

    During the 1980s and 1990s, Soni Razdan appeared in several notable films, including Mandi (1983), Saaransh (1984), Trikal (1985) and Khamosh (1986). Her performance in Saaransh was widely appreciated and established her as a talented actress in the industry. Alongside films, she gained popularity on television with her memorable role as Sulochana in the iconic series Buniyaad, which remains a classic in Indian TV history.

    Untitled-design-1

    Personal life and recent work

    In 1986, Soni married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and the couple has two daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt. Despite her early success, Soni faced challenges in the industry after marriage, as opportunities for women were limited at that time. She later returned to acting with roles in films like Raazi (2018), where she shared the screen with her daughter Alia Bhatt, and appeared in the Amazon series Songs of Paradise, portraying the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

    Apart from acting, Soni has also explored directing and writing, showing her versatility in the creative world. Known for her resilience, grace and dedication to her craft, she continues to inspire aspiring actors and filmmakers.

    As Soni Razdan celebrates her 69th birthday, she is remembered not only for her talent but also for her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and television, making her a respected and beloved figure in the industry.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Indian govt limits content takedown power after spat with Elon Musk's X, now only these officials can issue such orders
    Indian govt limits content takedown power after spat with Elon Musk's X
    Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air
    Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution?
    UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS
    UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its constr
    18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai
    18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwal
    Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more
    Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE