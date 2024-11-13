Soon after the death of South Korean star Song Jae Rim, his last photo, Instagram post, and Insta bio left his fans in shocked.

On November 12, the 39-year-old South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in Seoul. The movie star is best known for his performance in The Moon Embracing the Sun passed away on Tuesday, and the cause of death is still unknown. Song Jae Rim's untimely death has shocked his fans and the South Korean entertainment industry.

Soon after his demise's news, his last Instagram post went viral. Song Jae Rim has a massive following of over 437K on his Instagram. His last post is from January 2024. In his last post, Song Jae Rim dropped two selfies from his makeup room in a carousel post. In the pics the actor was seen seated at a dressing table, wearing a black tee. Song Jae shared the post with an emoji. The comments section of the post has been disabled.

Check out Song Jae Rim's last post

It was not only his post, but his Insta bio also caught the attention of fans and netizens. Song Jae's Instagram bio read, “Start of a long journey." There have been reports that his bio was changed in recent times. However, DNA India doesn't verify it.

The local media reported that Seongdong police station in Seoul confirmed that Song was found dead in his apartment on November 12. A two-page letter was also found alongside him, as per the reports. Though some local portals have suspected that he might have died of suicide, a police official told Soompi, "At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play."

Jae-rim was born in 1985 and made his acting debut in the 2009 film Actresses. He became popular after starring in the K-drama Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012. The late actor was also a part of the movies such as Grand Prix, On Your Wedding Day, Tunnel 3D, The Suspect, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, and Good Morning.

