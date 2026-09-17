Sonarika Bhadoria backs Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling: 'Your body is not...'

TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria supported Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling, calling body-shaming cruel and saying a mother's body deserves respect, not judgement.

Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria has backed Katrina Kaif, who faced online trolling about her postpartum appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. This outing was one of Katrina's first since giving birth in November 2025. Sonarika condemned body-shaming towards new mothers on Instagram in response to the trolling.

Sonarika Bhadoria says, 'This isn't just about Katrina'

Sonarika, best known for playing Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, did not directly name Katrina Kaif but wrote, "This isn't just about Katrina. It's about every mother judged while her body is still healing." She said it is deeply cruel to scrutinise a woman's body after childbirth. She wrote, "Her body grew, carried and delivered a human being. It doesn't owe anyone an explanation for what it looks like afterwards."

Sonarika emphasised that women should embrace their experiences of motherhood without feeling the need to change or apologise. She highlighted that postpartum changes such as stretch marks, softer stomachs, changes in breasts, hair loss, and fatigue are normal but often overlooked, alongside the emotional and physical challenges of motherhood.

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'Your postpartum body is not your shame': Sonarika's message to mothers

In her post, Sonarika reminded mothers that their postpartum body is not shameful. She wrote, "Your postpartum body is not your shame; it is your story, your strength, your proof." She emphasised that a postpartum body is not a lesser version of a woman's previous body and encouraged mindfulness before making comments on someone's weight or appearance.

Addressing mothers, she wrote, "You are a mother. You are powerful. You are worthy." She said their bodies are not ruined and are carrying proof of a chapter that cost them more than anyone will understand. She concluded by saying society should stop teaching women to hate the bodies that carried their children and should learn to show compassion instead.