Sonam Kapoor talks about Deepika Padukone's Cannes debut

Fashion diva Sonam Kapoor, who has become a regular at Cannes, hopes Deepika Padukone has a good time debuting at the internationally acclaimed film festival.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2017, 08:36 PM IST

At an event where the ?Neerja? star launched her fashion brand Rheson with her sister Rhea Kapoor here, the actress also said she is in no position to advise Deepika, who apart from Sonam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet of the Cannes film fiesta as L'Or?al Paris Ambassadors.

?I hope she has a good time. I don?t think I should be giving any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets,? said the ?Prem Ratan Dhan Payo? star.

When asked about her preparations, the 31-year-old said, ?I just believe in being myself. My sister styles me, but we haven?t really prepped that much this time. We have a brand that we are launching, I am shooting for two films, she is making ?Veere Di Wedding?. For the past couple of years we decided not to pressurise ourselves and just have a good time and we have got the best reviews because of it. So we don?t think about it too much. It?s not about the status quo, status symbol of being on the red carpet.?

Adding, ?We are going for a brand. If it was for a movie, I would?ve been so stressed out I would faint on the red carpet. But because it?s for a make-up brand, I enjoy doing it. It?s about being beautiful and you look beautiful only if you?re happy inside and confident.?

?That is something which is very empowering and that?s what my sister and I are trying to promote through our brand and through every appearance that we make that it?s okay to be yourself,? concluded the ?Raanjhanaa? star.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

