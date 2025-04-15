Sonam Kapoor shines as the only Bollywood star at Dior’s Autumn Show 2025 in Kyoto, styled by Rhea Kapoor and praised for her elegant Pre-Fall look.

Bollywood actress and global style icon Sonam Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the Dior Autumn Show 2025, held in the peaceful and culturally rich city of Kyoto. Wearing an elegant outfit from the Dior Pre-Fall 2025 collection, Sonam stood out for her timeless grace and fashion-forward style.

The show took place at the historic Tō-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its beauty and traditional Japanese architecture. Sonam was the only Bollywood celebrity to attend the high-profile fashion event, adding even more glamour to the prestigious guest list.

Styled by her sister and well-known fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam shared glimpses of her breathtaking look on social media. Her pictures quickly went viral, winning praise from fans and fashion critics alike.

Sonam is also the brand ambassador for Dior, and her presence at the event highlighted her deep connection with the global fashion house. Talking about her experience, she shared, “Japan has always held a special place in my heart. I have fond memories of visiting Kyoto with my husband a few times after our wedding, and we've met some amazing and warm people. This year, returning as the Dior ambassador makes this trip all the more special.”

She further added, “It's no secret that Dior spares no effort in crafting unforgettable shows that are rich in style and cultural authenticity. The Dior Pre-Fall 2025 Show in Japan is no exception. Maria Grazia Chiuri has curated a breathtaking collection that weaves together Japan’s rich heritage and Dior’s timeless legacy.”

While Sonam continues to rule red carpets and international fashion shows, she was last seen in the film "Blind", released in 2023, where she played a visually impaired woman trying to solve a mystery. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what’s next for the actress, both on screen and in the world of fashion.

Her personal life

Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja, a successful entrepreneur and founder of the popular fashion brand Bhane. He is also the managing director of Shahi Exports, one of India’s largest export houses. Anand, known for his low-key and grounded nature despite coming from a business family, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1200 crore (approx. USD 145 million). The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, celebrating both her motherhood journey and her supportive partner.

From Bollywood to Dior runways, Sonam Kapoor proves once again why she’s truly in a league of her own.