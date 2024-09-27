Twitter
Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR commuters as light rail transit system to connect...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur?

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu planning to visit India 'as soon as possible'

Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming throwback pic with cousins for grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday

Sonam shared a poignant image capturing her emotional reunion with her grandmother during her wedding.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming throwback pic with cousins for grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her impressive talent and strong family values, celebrated her beloved grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday with a heartfelt tribute. As the daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam cherishes her family ties and often shares moments that reflect her close-knit bond with them.

In a touching gesture, Sonam took to Instagram to share a charming throwback photo featuring her younger self alongside her siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Originally posted by a fan page, the nostalgic image captures a joyful moment as the trio visits a newborn, with their grandmother Nirmal Kapoor lovingly gazing at the little one. The snapshot beautifully encapsulates the warmth and happiness of family life.

 

In the throwback picture, a young Sonam is seen wearing a trendy top and blue bottoms, accessorized with stylish shades hanging from her neckline. The carefree expressions of the siblings radiate joy, showcasing the strong bond they share.

Earlier in the day, Sonam celebrated her grandmother's milestone birthday by sharing several heartfelt images. Among them was a lovely photo of herself with her newborn son, Vayu, highlighting the continuation of family love across generations. Another delightful throwback showed Sonam with two adorable ponytails, adorned with flower rubber bands, next to Nirmal Kapoor, reflecting the deep connection they share.

Additionally, Sonam shared a poignant image capturing her emotional reunion with her grandmother during her wedding. A family snapshot featuring Sonam, Nirmal, and Sunita Kapoor further illustrated their cherished bond. In her post, Sonam expressed her affection with the simple yet heartfelt caption, “Happy 90th dadi, love you!”

Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor, also joined in the celebrations by honoring his mother on social media. He shared a nostalgic photo of his youth, posing alongside Nirmal Kapoor, as well as a joyful family gathering featuring Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and others, all radiating happiness and love.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
