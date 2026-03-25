Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'

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Sonam Kapoor wished her mother, Sunita Kapoor, a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing love, gratitude and admiration. Fans loved the heartfelt tribute and celebrated their close bond.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared a touching birthday message for her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing love and gratitude on her special day. The post highlighted the close bond between mother and daughter and became widely appreciated by fans.
Sonam shared multiple Instagram pictures with her mother, which included both throwback photographs and unplanned family moments. She expressed her deep love for her mother through her Instagram caption, which showed how much her mother, Sunita, had shaped her life. The message showed both love and respect because her mother had always supported her and provided guidance throughout the years.
The fans reacted to the post by sending warm wishes while they praised the beautiful relationship between Sonam and her mother. Many people expressed their belief that Sonam spoke honestly about her feelings, which showed through the emotional power of the pictures they shared.
Sunita Kapoor, who used to work as a model and has been Anil Kapoor's partner for many years, receives recognition for her elegance and her physical strength and her commitment to her family. Through her work with her children, she has assisted them in making important decisions that would shape both their professional and personal development. Sonam’s birthday tribute reinforced Sunita’s role as a pillar of love and inspiration in the Kapoor family.
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Through her message, Sonam Kapoor wished her mother a happy birthday while sharing a heartfelt reminder of their strong bond. The post touched many fans, highlighting love, family and the special role of mothers, and earned praise for its sincerity and warmth.