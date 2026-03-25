FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, demands closure of US bases and control of Strait of Hormuz

Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operations, Here’s what we know

Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'

Congress told to vacate it's iconic Delhi offices at Akbar Road, Raisina Road by this date, check details

Imran Khan wishes to remake Mr India, calls it crazy idea: 'Anil Kapoor looks better than he did before'

US-Israel-Iran War: Washington proposes month-long ceasefire, extends 15-point plan to Tehran amid ongoing talks

Harry Potter OTT series: Makers drop first look of little Harry from Quidditch ground, teaser to be out on this date, fans react

Who is Aryaman Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's son who was once picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh now owns RCB

Delhi: 2 killed, several injured as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Karol Bagh

Iran eases restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, allows safe passage for 'Non-Hostile' ships

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neither I'm a traitor, nor am I innocent': Neha Dhupia breaks silence on pariticipating in Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'

Neha Dhupia breaks silence on Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'

Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his dedication

Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, demands closure of US bases and control of Strait of Hormuz

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, here's what we know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together

Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'

Sonam Kapoor wished her mother, Sunita Kapoor, a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing love, gratitude and admiration. Fans loved the heartfelt tribute and celebrated their close bond.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared a touching birthday message for her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing love and gratitude on her special day. The post highlighted the close bond between mother and daughter and became widely appreciated by fans.

A loving tribute:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonam shared multiple Instagram pictures with her mother, which included both throwback photographs and unplanned family moments. She expressed her deep love for her mother through her Instagram caption, which showed how much her mother, Sunita, had shaped her life. The message showed both love and respect because her mother had always supported her and provided guidance throughout the years.

The fans reacted to the post by sending warm wishes while they praised the beautiful relationship between Sonam and her mother. Many people expressed their belief that Sonam spoke honestly about her feelings, which showed through the emotional power of the pictures they shared.

Celebrating Sunita Kapoor:

Sunita Kapoor, who used to work as a model and has been Anil Kapoor's partner for many years, receives recognition for her elegance and her physical strength and her commitment to her family. Through her work with her children, she has assisted them in making important decisions that would shape both their professional and personal development. Sonam’s birthday tribute reinforced Sunita’s role as a pillar of love and inspiration in the Kapoor family.

Also read: Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

A message of love:

Through her message, Sonam Kapoor wished her mother a happy birthday while sharing a heartfelt reminder of their strong bond. The post touched many fans, highlighting love, family and the special role of mothers, and earned praise for its sincerity and warmth.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neither I'm a traitor, nor am I innocent': Neha Dhupia breaks silence on pariticipating in Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'
Neha Dhupia breaks silence on Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'
Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his dedication
Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, demands closure of US bases and control of Strait of Hormuz
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, here's what we know
Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operations, Here’s what we know
Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operation
Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'
Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement