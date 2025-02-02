Sonam Kapoor took to the runway in a stunning, heavily embellished ivory ensemble by Rohit Bal, to pay an emotional tribute to the late designer at a runway show on Saturday.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor broke down on the ramp on Saturday, remembering her late friend and renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal. As part of the tribute, an event was held on February 1 at Le Meridien in Gurugram to celebrate the designer's life and legacy, who passed away at the age of 63.

Sonam took to the runway in a stunning, heavily embellished ivory ensemble by Rohit Bal, her emotional demeanour a testament to the profound impact the late designer had on both the fashion industry and those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt note that read, “An honour to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure. Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring—celebrating a designer who was, and always will be, an icon.”

Rohit Bal, fondly known as'Gudda, was revered for merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern flair, revolutionizing the Indian fashion landscape. A special tribute runway show celebrated his legacy, featuring 63 luminaries, including Madhur Bhandarkar, JJ Valaya, Eesha Gupta, Rahul Dev, and Mugdha Godse, who walked the ramp to honour the iconic designer.

Sonam earlier shared her memories of working with Rohit Bal on Instagram after he passed away on November 1. She posted pictures with him and wrote a heartfelt message to honour her friend and favourite designer. "Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan. @rohitbalofficial," she wrote.

In terms of work, Sonam's last film was Blind (2023), shot before her pregnancy. After giving birth to her son Vayu with her husband Anand Ahuja, she took a break. She's set to return to acting with her upcoming film, Battle of Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan's novel.