Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: 'You all waited for 5 years for…'

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Sonam Kapoor reveals she judges people based on their perfumes

We are talking about the ultra-glamorous and Bollywood?s very own fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2017, 10:35 PM IST

Bringing glamour to the couch, Jitesh Pillai?s next guest is an absolute fashionista and a National Award Winner, who will be seen at her candid best, and in a never seen before avatar.

We are talking about the ultra-glamorous and Bollywood?s very own fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor. The ever so cheerful Sonam will be seen making revelations like never before in the upcoming episode of ?Famously Filmfare?.

From talking about her first ever kiss to not believing in censorship, Sonam will be seen baring it all, including her preferences in men and her thoughts on dating actors.

The ?Neerja? star goes on to make a candid confession about how she judges people based on the perfume they are wearing, much to the amusement of the host Jitesh.

The actress in her peculiar silken voice will be answering a volley of questions put forth by the host in an unapologetic manner. From confessing that she is too sensitive to aspiring to be like her father, catch the style diva being herself as she talks about her illustrious journey from being an innocent 19-year old to a much mature person today.

Finally talking about being tagged as the gossip queen of Tinsel Town, the 31-year-old will be seen bursting the myth.

She stated,? If I have to gossip I will do it in my bedroom with my friend and not on someone's couch on national television."

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

