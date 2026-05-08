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Sonam Kapoor celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, pens heartfelt note with unseen family moments

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja by sharing emotional notes and unseen family photos, reflecting on their decade-long journey, marriage since 2018 and life with their two children.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 08, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, pens heartfelt note with unseen family moments
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Actress Sonam Kapoor as she is marked her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja by sharing a heartfelt note and unseen family photos, celebrating eight years of marriage and a decade of togetherness.

Sonam's Instagram post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonam has posted a collage of personal moments, including glimpses of life with their children on the 8th of May. One photo showed Sonam holding their newborn, while another featured Anand with their three-year-old son, Vayu, as they put their children to sleep.

The post showed their life path from three different cities, where they lived in multiple homes until they created a stable life. Sonam explained how their relationship developed through different stages of their lives, which included both work challenges and business activities. She described their bond as one that grew stronger because they both experienced things together and helped each other.

'The calm in my chaos':

Through these emotional messages, Sonam shows her deep love and affection for Anand. She expressed that she referred to him as her first morning contact and her last bedtime companion. According to her, she talked about how those feelings have developed into stronger and more purposeful emotions and also talked about how her love has transformed through the years. Sonam expressed her gratitude to Anand because he created a joyful life, which included their strong family connections and their enduring love.

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Their journey together:

The grand wedding ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja was held in 2018 in Mumbai, attended by several Bollywood celebrities. After that, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022, and their second son in March 2026. The couple has often shared different images of their personal life over the years, highlighting their strong bond and family values. Sonam’s latest post once again reflects their enduring relationship and the emotional depth of their journey together.

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