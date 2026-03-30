Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy: 'Vayu is overjoyed'; Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra react

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second son, bringing joy to their family. Their elder son Vayu is excited to meet his little brother and fans and celebrities have shared heartfelt congratulations.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, bringing more happiness to their family. The couple shared the good news on social media, expressing their excitement and gratitude.

A happy new chapter begins:

In their heartfelt message, Sonam and Anand said they feel blessed as they begin a new phase in their lives. They described the arrival of their baby as a moment filled with love and joy. The couple also revealed that their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, is very happy and excited to meet his little brother.

Parineeti Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena wished the couple and wrote, 'Congratulations Sona and Anand,' and Parineeti wrote, 'Congratssss,' Swara Bhaskar commented, 'Congratulations you guys...'

Love pours in from fans and celebrities:

The announcement received instant public attention because both fans and celebrities started posting their congratulatory messages on social media. The couple received admiration from many people because they shared their personal and beautiful moment with their social media audience. The couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, exchanged their marriage vows during a luxurious wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple became parents for the first time in 2022 when they welcomed their son Vayu, who has become the most important part of their lives. The couple has experienced increased happiness since they welcomed their second son into their family.

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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are overjoyed to welcome their second son, who brings additional love and joy into their family. The couple anticipates creating special moments together with their firstborn son, Vayu, who is eager to meet his new baby brother, while they experience the complete range of family expansion activities