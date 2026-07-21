Sonam Bajwa slams lathi-charge on students at CJP protest: 'These are young voices of our country, not threats'

Sonam Bajwa said her 'heart broke' after seeing Delhi Police lathi-charge CJP protesters. She urged empathy for students. Police said protesters turned violent.

Actor Sonam Bajwa has spoken out after Delhi Police used a lathi charge and tear gas on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party march in Delhi on Monday. She said she was hurt by the visuals and called for empathy instead of force.

What Sonam Bajwa said

On Tuesday, Sonam posted her response on Instagram. 'These are young voices of our country, not threats,' she added in her message. Why aren't they being listened to instead of being met with lathis? This is about choosing compassion over coercion, not politics. Instead of being harmed, they should be heard. 'Kal ke visuals dekh kar dil sach mein toot gaya' is what she wrote in Hindi in the caption. It's truly not about picking sides. It has to do with picking humanity. Sonam joined other famous people who made remarks about the demonstration. She discussed how students and young people were handled without taking a political stance.

What happened at the protest

On Monday, around 50,000 members of the Cockroach Janta Party marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest began peacefully, but escalated when police dismantled the main stage. Tensions rose as students climbed barricades, resulting in the police using lathi-charges and tear gas, leading to multiple injuries among demonstrators, including head injuries. CJP alleged that police also 'attacked' a truck carrying founder Ahijeet Dipke, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo and actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj.

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Police version

Delhi Police described the protesters as 'unruly, aggressive and violent,' highlighting their failure to heed warnings and prohibitions. They faced allegations of stone-throwing, breaching barricades, vandalising vehicles, and damaging public property, which posed threats to public order and police safety. Detentions occurred at sites like Mandi House and Jantar Mantar, with tear gas deployed near Shastri Bhawan.