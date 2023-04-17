Search icon
Sonam Bajwa transforms into stunning bride in new video, worried fans say 'yeh kab hua...'

Sonam Bajwa transformed into a bride in her latest social media post left many fans confused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Sonam Bajwa transforms into stunning bride in new video, worried fans say 'yeh kab hua...'
Sonam Bajwa dressed in bridal attire

Sonam Bajwa shared one of her recent looks from a promotional photoshoot on her social media on Monday afternoon. This time, the glamorous actress transformed into a bride, adorning a wedding lehenga. And while many fans praised the actress for her stunning new look, many were left confused as they mistook the video to be from Sonam’s own wedding.

On Monday, Sonam shared a video of herself, dressed as a bride, posing in a pastel lehenga with exquisite jewellery. The video showed Sonam posing in front of a grand castle-like building and later on inside the wide halls and rooms of the property as well. She specified in the caption that the shoot was for Frontier Raas, the ethnic wear brand.

Most reactions were in awe of the actress. “You are the most beautiful woman in all of India,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “You are a queen and you look more like a queen here.” Many joked about her bridal look and said they were ‘ready’ to marry her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

But many fans seem to have missed the caption, where Sonam hinted this was for a brand photoshoot. A few worried comments seem to misinterpret the video to be from Sonam’s wedding. “Ye kab hua (When did this happen),” exclaimed one. Another wrote, “I had my heart in my mouth for good five minutes before I noticed the caption.” Several of them commented with heartbreak emojis as well.

Sonam is one of the leading and most popular actresses in Punjabi cinema currently. She has also worked in Telugu and Hindi films over the years and cultivated a sizable fan base across India and abroad. She is particularly popular on social media for her shoots and videos with fans often calling her one of the hottest women in India. The actress will be soon seen in the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3.

