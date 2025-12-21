FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics

Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh scores over 30 crore on its 3rd Saturday, to cross Rs 800 crore mark, yet movie FAILS to beat...

Elvish Yadav's FIRST statement on NGO scam after Munawar Faruqui's remarks, Bigg Boss winner says, 'Bahaana chahiye...', watch video

Mass Shooting in South Africa: At least 10 people killed in Johannesburg, here's what we know so far

Unsold in IPL 2026 Auction, Devon Conway achieves major Test record during NZ vs WI match

Who is Bushra Bibi? Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's third wife, who make public appearance in traditional abaya, sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in Toshakhana corruption case, she is currently in...

Nora Fatehi Accident: Actress shares major health update after drunk man rammed car into her Mercedes, says, ‘could have ended terribly…’

Delhi-NCR's air quality dips to 'severe', AQI reaches 438; Flights, trains hit as smog reduces visibility

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, trains..

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm

Bharti Singh recalls horrors of her second labour pain, reveals her water broke at midnight: 'I was shocked, shivering, my clothes, bedsheet were wet'

Bharti recalls horrors of her second labour pain, reveals her water broke at...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics

Sonam Bajwa impressed fans with a soft gold Anarkali that perfectly balanced elegance and simplicity. Her subtle makeup, minimal jewelry and flowing outfit blended traditional and modern style, showing that simple choices can make a strong fashion statement.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Sonam Bajwa recently caught everyone’s attention with a beautiful fashion look. She looked gorgeous in the movie-inspired fashion feature and is well-known for her roles in Punjabi films. Her elegant yet understated sense of style was evident in her delicate gold Anarkali ensemble. Fashion enthusiasts and admirers appreciated how she transformed a traditional ensemble into something chic and contemporary.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonam wore a soft gold Anarkali that looked very elegant. The ensemble was comfortable and fashionable because it was lightweight and uncomplicated. She looked elegant and well-groomed thanks to the delicate shade of gold. The Anarkali's flowing design demonstrated her elegant personality and added charm.

Her makeup was subtle and organic, complementing the serene and sophisticated appearance of her ensemble. Her subtle tones and radiant face accentuated her inherent beauty without overpowering it. She wore minimal jewellery to go with her elegant yet uncomplicated ensemble. She had the ideal balance of elegance and simplicity thanks to the ensemble, jewellery and makeup.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Why this look is special:

Sonam Bajwa's style is unique because it blends modern and traditional elements. She opted for a straightforward and elegant design, even though many celebrity outfits in today's world are bulky or boisterous. This demonstrates that being elegant does not always equate to being ostentatious. Her style is still very fashionable, comfortable, and easy to wear. It also demonstrates how, with careful styling, a traditional ensemble can appear contemporary. Fans adored how she demonstrated that simple decisions can make a significant fashion statement and that less really is more.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, trains..
Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics
Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm
Bharti Singh recalls horrors of her second labour pain, reveals her water broke at midnight: 'I was shocked, shivering, my clothes, bedsheet were wet'
Bharti recalls horrors of her second labour pain, reveals her water broke at...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh scores over 30 crore on its 3rd Saturday, to cross Rs 800 crore mark, yet movie FAILS to beat...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer's film FAILS to beat
Elvish Yadav's FIRST statement on NGO scam after Munawar Faruqui's remarks, Bigg Boss winner says, 'Bahaana chahiye...', watch video
Elvish Yadav's FIRST statement on NGO scam after Munawar Faruqui's remarks, Bigg
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement